On the initiative of President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ilham Aliyev, a Summit of the NAM's Contact Group will be held today through videoconference. The Summit under the motto "United against COVID-19" will focus on the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement has passed to Azerbaijan at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the NAM member countries which was held in Azerbaijan on October 25-26, 2019. Azerbaijan will chair the organization during 2019-2022.

Given that the Non-Aligned Movement includes 120 countries, the Summit will be held in the format of a Contact Group with the participation of countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, based on the principle of geographical representation.

The videoconference, to be attended by heads of state and government of more than 40 member states, will also be joined by the UN Secretary-General, President of the UN General Assembly, President of the African Union, WHO Director-General and High Representative of the European Union.

The extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council was held on April 10 through videoconference on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkic Council is the first international organization in the globe that has held a summit on the coronavirus pandemic at the level of heads of state.

