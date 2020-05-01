By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has extended until May 31 the special quarantine regime introduced in the country to curb the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers stated in its official website on May 1.

Along with extending the quarantine regime, it has also been decided to ease a number of restrictions, taking into account the rate of infection among the population and the dynamics of recovery of patients, the operational headquarters said.

Relief of restrictions is carried out in stages in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities, Absheron district and other regions, based on the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, the number of patients and the rate of infection.

Thus, work has been resumed in the following spheres in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district:

the activity of employees of state bodies is restored in a certain number (the number of employees of state bodies whose activity is restored will be determined by the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic);

"DOST" centers restore their activities in targeted state social assistance in the areas they serve and the provision of bank cards in the social sphere;

the activities of legal entities and individuals providing work and services to other business entities in various areas, of which activities were restricted during the special quarantine regime, are restored;

the activity of individual trade facilities in all areas is restored;

barbershops, beauty salons and cosmetic services are restored.

In other regions and cities of the republic and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, except for Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district, from 00:00 on May 4, 2020:

the system of leaving the place of residence with the permission of SMS, by registering on the portal "icaze.e-gov.az" on the basis of a service card or a certificate of employment is abolished;

"DOST" centers restore their activities in targeted state social assistance in the areas they serve and the provision of bank cards in the social sphere;

the full range of activities of government employees is restored;

on-site services are restored to customers in restaurants, cafes and tea houses (except for the use of hookah equipment in public catering facilities);

restrictions on access to boulevards, parks and recreation areas are lifted;

inter-district and inter-city traffic is restored in the mentioned areas (except for public transport services);

the activity of legal entities and individuals providing work and services to other business entities in various areas, of which activities were restricted during the special quarantine regime, is restored;

the activity of individual trade facilities in all areas is restoretind;

barbershops, beauty salons and cosmetic services are restored;

During the special quarantine regime, it is prohibited for people to gather in groups of more than 10 persons in public places, boulevards and parks, as well as in public catering facilities throughout the country.

The suspension of the teaching and learning process in all educational institutions of the country is extended until May 31, 2020.

In Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district, the movement of persons working in the areas where the restrictions have been lifted is allowed after the employer enters them into the portal "icaze.e-gov.az" using an electronic signature.

During the pandemic, the activities of relevant structures in the country, as well as trade and services have to be carried out in accordance with the necessary social behavior and sanitary-epidemiological rules provided by the Operational Headquarters.

The Cabinet of Ministers once again called on everyone to follow personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive rules, to leave the house only when necessary, to have minimal contact with other people in public places, to closely support measures taken by the state, to follow the requirements and recommendations of the Operations Headquarters.

At the next stage, depending on the sanitary-epidemiological situation, a decision will be made to remove some of the existing restrictions.

So far, 1,854 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan; 1,365 of them recovered, 25 people died, and 464 people are being treated in special hospitals.

Azerbaijan first introduced the quarantine regime in the country on March 24 and as of April 5, imposed SMS permission system for citizens to leave their homes.

