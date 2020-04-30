By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has nominated the candidacy of Kamran Aliyev to the post of the prosecutor general of the country to replace Zakir Garalov, whose term of office has expired, local media reported on April 29.

Kamran Aliyev holds the position of deputy prosecutor general, head of the Anti-Corruption Department under the Azerbaijani prosecutor general and second-degree state adviser of justice.

The president has submitted Kamran Aliyev’s nomination to the parliament for the discussion at a plenary session to be held on May 1.

Kamran Aliyev will replace Zakir Garalov, who had been the head of the department since 25 April, 2000.

In the meantime, President Aliyev had a phone conversation with Zakir Garalov on April 30 and hailed his works to improve the activities of the prosecutorial bodies of the country and for serving Azerbaijan’s statehood principles, presidential website reported.

Zakir Garalov thanked the President for recognizing his activities, and said he would always support the successful policy pursued by the head of state.

