By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to improve the activities of veterinary departments under the Ministry of Agriculture and to abolish veterinary points that are part of these departments until late 2022, presidential website reported on April 22.

The decree was issued on April 22 in a bid to improve animal health services and organize a phased transition to the provision of veterinary services in the country through private veterinary services, the report reads.

In line with the decree, the ministry must also approve a sample contract between the Agency for Agrarian Services and veterinary entities within two months in order to organize veterinary services funded from the state budget against special dangerous animal diseases.

In order to coordinate the activities of veterinary entities, the ministry must ensure the formation of a Veterinary Services Monitoring subsystem within a year, which provides registration of veterinary entities in the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EAIS) and electronic monitoring of the implementation of contractual obligations.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been instructed to submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan within three months to increase the professionalism and number of veterinary entities in order to ensure healthy competition in the field of veterinary services.

