By Trend

The cases of infection with coronavirus have been detected among activists of the Azerbaijani diaspora in France, Germany, Sweden, the US, Finland, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov said.

Muradov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

The chairman said that presently, they feel normal, there are no disease complications.

"Azerbaijani citizens who are abroad and cannot return to the country due to coronavirus receive the necessary support," Muradov said.

The chairman added that Azerbaijani students studying abroad have been placed in the "Houses of Azerbaijan".

---

