By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The Azerbaijani Economy Ministry is setting a portal to ensure government agencies’ access to required information over COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement published in its official website on April 13.

“In order to enter the required amount of information required by the relevant government agencies and state enterprises in the conditions caused by the pandemic and to provide access to this electronic database by the relevant agencies, the Ministry of Economy continues to create an electronic portal,” the statement reads.

Data on 24 government agencies have already been included in the electronic database.

The electronic database provides an opportunity to quickly monitor the processes taking place in the economy and regular informing of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers for the timely and flexible decision-making in the field of economic policy.

---

