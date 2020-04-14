By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy in Baku on April 15. South wind will blow, which may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 °C at night, 13-17 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night, 14-16 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country’s regions. The temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime. In the mountains,the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 7-12 °C in the daytime.

