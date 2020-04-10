By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan may extend special quarantine regime and tighten it in case of further spread of coronavirus, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told at the briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on April 8.

He noted that over past day 105 more coronavirus cases were defected in Azerbaijan while 19 people have recovered from this infection.

“If the number of infected people increases, then the special quarantine regime can be extended. In addition, if the current measures do not work, they can be further tightened,” Mammadov addressed.

"In accordance with the information, the requirements of the special quarantine regime are not observed by many people. Today's statistics show that there are cases of sale of fake certificates and permits. If the conditions of this regime are observed, this will contribute to the positive statistics and it will not be extended. However, today's data shows that requirements may be tightened. This decision is extremely difficult for us,” he mentioned.

The official noted that some citizens violate the rules of the special quarantine regime even after the permitting system was introduced in the country on April 5.

“Over the past day, administrative measures have been taken against 3,073 citizens,” the spokesman said.

“Twelve people were arrested. The activity of two catering facilities was revealed. Two people were arrested on one criminal case. One person was arrested for posting false information in social networks, and one person was held administratively liable.

Two people were arrested for selling certificates of journalists. The measures were taken in connection with the false calls, false messages and falsification of permits.

There are many cases of illegal issuance of permits. Even the governmental structures that were allowed to work were instructed to continue the activity by involving only 30 percent of employees,” Mammadov emphasized.

He also urged that there is no need to declare the state of emergency in Azerbaijan yet.

The spokesman added that this issue is to be regulated by the Azerbaijani law about emergency state.

"The head of state will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens. If necessary, any decision is possible,” the official stressed.

---

