By Akbar Mammadov

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has issued a warning over violation of the special quarantine regime restricting residents’ movement in the country that entered force on April 6.

"Some legal entities and individuals who have been authorized to operate, are entering the names of foreign nationals on the portal "icaze.gov.az", and issuing fake IDs to individuals who are not employed by mass media outlets, thereby creating conditions for their unimpeded movement and grossly violating the requirements of the special quarantine regime".

The Operational Headquarters reminded that relevant government agencies have access to employment information about residents via the electronic system "Labor Contract Notification" of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

"If a citizen does not have an employment contract in the electronic system, measures will be taken in line with the legislation on the institution that entered false information on the portal "icaze.gov.az" or issued a false document and violated the special quarantine regime by using it," the Operational Headquarters stated.

On April 6, Azerbaijan tightened the quarantine regime imposed in the country on March 30. Under the new rules, residents must obtain permission via SMS before leaving their place of residence. The duration of the permit is two hours.

Employees of state structures are exempt from the permit. Those structures and private legal entities are required to enter data on employees, and volunteers in a government gortal (icaze.e-gov.az).

Azerbaijan has recorded 717 cases of coronavirus as well as eight coronavirus-related deaths so far.

