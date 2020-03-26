By Trend

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one person died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 25.

One of these patients, who is the Azerbaijani citizen, came to hospital with high fever and shortness of breath.

The patient, who also had diabetes and coronary heart disease, tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the patient’s health deteriorated and he died on the same day.

Family members of the patient and other persons with whom he interacted were identified and quarantined.

Currently, 81 people with active coronavirus are in special treatment hospitals under medical supervision. The health condition of three of them is serious. The health condition of five patients is moderate, and that of the rest is stable. Necessary measures for their treatment are underway.

Azerbaijan continues to take relevant measures related to check-up of 2,914 people in various quarantine zones to detect infection cases.

Azerbaijan has announced a special quarantine regime from March 24 to April 20 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and possible complications. According to the rules of the special regime, people over 65 are forbidden to leave home, in accordance with the law, social services are provided to single people of this category of people. Entry and exit to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district is limited with the exception of special vehicles, including ambulances, emergency recovery and rescue services, as well as trucks. Crowds of more than 10 people in public places, including on streets, boulevards, parks and other places are not allowed.

Currently, coronavirus infection is detected both among people who have arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad, as well as within the country.

“For this reason, we once again urge our citizens to strictly observe hygiene rules, requirements and recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. Citizens are required to observe measures of self-isolation, to leave home only in case of serious need, to minimize contacts with other persons, not to visit crowded places and to observe a special quarantine regime.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz