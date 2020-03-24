By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva thanked those who voluntarily donated to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus which was established under the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, aiming to take preventive measures and speed up the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The First Vice-President also donated her annual salary to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

The Fund aims to stem the spread of coronavirus and provide financial assistance to measures being implemented in order to prevent the spread of the infection in Azerbaijan.