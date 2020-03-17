By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has limited access to the capital Baku, Sumgayit city and Absheron region from other regions as part of the measures to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported in its official statement on March 17.

“Starting from midnight March 19 - with the exception of special purpose vehicles, including ambulance, crash-recovery and rescue vehicles, as well as lorries - transport vehicles registered in cities and regions of the republic and their passengers will not be allowed to enter Baku, Sumgait and Absheron until March 29,” the Operational Headquarter said in its statement.

According to the statement, public transport vehicles (bus, microbus, taxi and etc.) registered in Baku, Sumgait cities and Absheron region coming from other cities and regions of the country are prohibited to carry passengers to Baku, Sumgait cities and Absheron region.

Transport vehicles registered in Baku, Sumgait cities and Absheron region and their passengers are allowed to freely enter and exit Baku.

Automobiles registered in Baku, Sumgait cities and Absheron region and passenger transport vehicles are urged to abstain from leaving the settlements where they are registered.

With the exception of Sumgait city and Absheron region, passenger transport via the train is stopped from all cities and regions of the country to Baku, Sumgait cities and Absheron region.

Passenger transport from airports to Baku is suspended.

Transportation to maintain trade links, to meet the needs of food and other everyday goods is allowed.

Legal sanctions will be applied to those who violate special release rules.

