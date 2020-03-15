By Trend

There are no problems with covering the daily demand of the population for food and other products, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

He was commenting on the recently observed mass purchases of goods by the population.

Jabbarov noted that the Economy Ministry has held meetings with large producers and importers of various food products and other goods.

He pointed out that currently, malls, stores and warehouses have enough reserve of everyday goods, including food products. So there is no reason for panic, added Jabbarov.

“The country has reserves of all basic products. The imported products are replaced. Economic security issues are in the spotlight of the Azerbaijani government,” he said.

“Reserves are regularly checked and evaluated for ensuring the country’s food security. Currently, the restrictions on the country’s borders due to the coronavirus threat do not apply to freight traffic. The country has stocks of food and other goods for several months in advance,” noted Jabbarov.

The minister said that the current situation in the world, in the region and in Azerbaijan implies a restriction on the movement of citizens, not the movement of goods.

“The neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran is a good example. Citizens' entry and exit to Iran from Azerbaijan is limited, but goods are transported," Jabbarov noted.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan fully provides itself with disinfectant - alcohol, and in the near future an enterprise for the production of medical masks will start working, since the equipment for it has already been purchased.

"The situation observed in shopping centers and stores in recent days is a case for all parts of the world, but in the current conditions, the mass concentration of people in such centers does not comply with the recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers," Jabbarov noted.

---

