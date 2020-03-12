By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has extended for two more weeks border closure with its southern neighbour Iran where over 10,000 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers announced the border closure extension on March 12, saying that it was aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country and by taking into account the World Health Organization’s description of coronavirus as a global pandemic.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan has suspended for 45 days visa processing through "ASAN Visa", according to information posted on the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 12.

Thus, foreign nationals wishing to visit Azerbaijan are requested to apply for a visa by the relevant Azerbaijani embassies and consulates that will operate in a special mode.

Citizens of countries with a high number of of COVID-19 cases will need a medical certificate to pass the COVID-19 test when applying for a visa. These terms will also apply to other foreign nationals who have been in those countries in the past 14 days.

Citizens of foreign countries visiting Azerbaijan can be required to be located in quarantine for 14 days, taking into account individual medical conditions, or required to observe a 14-day individual quarantine at home.

From now on, Azerbaijanis returning from China, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany will be placed in a 14-day quarantine regime if required, or in a 21-day quarantine.

All citizens are required to follow the quarantine regime in the territory of Azerbaijan in connection with the COVID 19 virus.

Moreover, Azerbaijani citizens returning from China, South Korea, Iran, Japan, the European Union, especially Italy, Spain, France, Germany and other countries are asked to be registered in the relevant Azerbaijani embassies and consulates to follow the quarantine rules of the countries where they are.

The Cabinet of Ministers strongly encouraged the citizens to refrain from travelling to foreign countries for the next two months unless there is a special necessity .

