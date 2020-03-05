By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani State Maritime Agency has temporarily banned ships flying Iranian flag from entering Azerbaijan’s seaports, the State Maritime Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies reported on March 4.

The State Maritime Agency's decision has to do with the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In the meantime, Kazakhstan, with which Azerbaijan shares sea border, has reverted its decision to limit the use of Azerbaijani ferries heading to Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kurik ports on the Caspian Sea.

The decision, that would enter into force on March 5, was reverted following the negations between relevant agencies of the two countries.

Following the negotiations, Kazkahstan gave permission to the transport of passengers and trucks along with the wagons from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan. However, the ban on the transport of automobiles remains in effect.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has resumed ticket sales to Kazakhstan’s ports.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan still bans the transport of any automobile belonging to Iran, as well as Iranian citizens via ASCO’s ships in the direction of Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports.

Earlier, Azerbaijan closed its borders with its southern neighbor Iran that has registred dozens of coronavirus-related deaths.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz