Azerbaijan and Turkey today act as the main guarantors of security and development in the region, Deputy Chairman of Board of the Social Research Center, Doctor of Political Sciences, Political Analyst Elshad Mirbashiroglu told Trend.

“The intensifying partnership between the two countries stipulates the geopolitical situation of the region as a whole,” the analyst added.

"The recent visit of the president of the fraternal country to Azerbaijan confirmed this statement,” Mirbashiroglu added. “The joint statement of the presidents emphasized the nature of the strategic partnership. The parties expressed gratification with the intensification of comprehensive cooperation in the military-industrial, defense, economic, transport, energy, tourism and agricultural sectors."

The analyst stressed that trade turnover between the two countries increased by 33 percent in 2019.

“Of course, the newly signed documents will give a new impetus to the dynamics of the growth,” Mirbashiroglu said.

“One of the most important geo-economic events on a global scale will occur at the end of this year,” the political analyst said. “The issue is the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project. The significance of this project is stipulated by the fact that it will make an important contribution to the development of not only our two countries, but the entire region as a whole. This project will greatly strengthen the region’s geopolitical role in the world. Of course, one of the most important indicators characterizing fraternal relations between the two countries is mutual political support."

“Turkey makes the issue of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity important on all international platforms and helps reveal Armenia’s aggressive policy,” Mirbashiroglu said. “Azerbaijan, in turn, demonstrates the political and moral support for Turkey in its struggle for justice. These aspects have been recently once again outlined in the statements of the presidents made for the press.”

"The extremely important negotiations on joint production of weapons were held,” the analyst added. “Taking into account that Azerbaijan is at war, the issue of improving and modernizing weapons is extremely important. The newly signed documents, in accordance with the spirit of strategic partnership, will make an invaluable contribution to the intensification of the comprehensive cooperation with Turkey."

