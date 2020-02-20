An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in the Italian Republic for a state visit.

Accompanied by the cavalry, President Aliyev arrived at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella welcomed President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani president.

Azerbaijani and Italian presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella then posed for official photos.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Mattarella, while members of the Italian delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

--

