By Trend

Negative incidents recorded on video and distributed on social networks in connection with the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are not associated even with two percent of all polling stations, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said in an interview with Real TV.

People think that there were violations at all polling stations in the country, but that's not true,” Panahov said, Trend reports on Feb. 14 referring to the CEC.

The chairman added that all negative cases will be thoroughly considered and the measures will be taken against the offenders.

At the CEC meeting on Feb. 13, the voting results in four polling stations of the 80th Imishli-Beylagan constituency were cancelled. Leading candidate was Chingiz Ganizade there.

The voting results of the 74th Lankaran constituency were also cancelled. Hadi Rajabli was the leading candidate in this constituency. The voting results of the 35th Khatai constituency were cancelled. Rauf Abbasov was the leading candidate in this constituency.

The voting results of the 33rd Khatai constituency were canceled.

Moreover, the appeals on the 10th Binagadi (third), the 14th Khazar, the 15th Yasamal (first), the 28th Sabunchu (third), the 42nd Sumgayit (second), the 45th Absheron, the 50th Absheron Gobustan, the 60th Salyan-Neftchala, the 67th Jalilabad, the 72nd Yardimli-Masalli, the 79th Imishli, the 91st Ujar, the 95th Terter, the 109th Balakan and the 125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituencies were considered.

Following the discussions, a decision was made to hand over the appeals to the district election commissions for consideration with the further submission of the results to Azerbaijan’s CEC.

The early parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz