By Trend

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Feb. 13, appeals of MP candidates from the 80th Imishli-Beylagan constituency have been considered, Trend reports Feb. 13.

It was noted in the appeals that at some polling stations, the ballots were cut off in advance, invisible solution wasn’t applied to fingers of the voters, and the observers were hindered from participating in the vote counting process.

During the meeting, it was reported that in 11 protocols out of 49, the results of the vote didn’t allow determining the will of voters.

It was also reported that the number of ballots drawn from ballot boxes and the number of voters didn’t match. After discussions, the expert group of the commission came to the conclusion that the election results in this constituency should be invalidated. The decision was adopted after the vote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz