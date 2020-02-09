By Trend

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in accordance with democratic norms, Member of the Hellenic Parliament Lazaros Tsavdaridis, who observed the elections, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We visited four polling stations. The election process went without any problems. I spoke with a number of voters, volunteers, observers, party representatives, and no one said anything bad about the election process. The elections were held at the highest level in accordance with the standards of democratic elections," the Greek MP said.

Another Member of the Hellenic Parliament Stella Biziou noted that the flow of people during the elections was normal, and the voting process was in line with democratic standards.

Stella Biziou also expressed the view that the new composition of the Azerbaijani Parliament will work with the goal of further growth, development and progress of the country.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

