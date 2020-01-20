By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has received low amount of complaints regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports Jan. 20.

The chairman noted that the number of complaints not only in connection with the requirements of the Electoral Code, but in general, is small.

“The number of complaints received by the CEC didn’t exceed 40,” Panahov added.

The chairman noted that a record number of candidates was registered at the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“It is gratifying that people don’t remain indifferent to changes that are taking place in society,” said Panahov. “The society is active in the processes taking place in the country.”

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9.