By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s Digital Hub and Asan Imza e-signature projects were presented at 7th Meeting of the Legal and Technical Working Groups on Cross-border Paperless Trade facilitation held by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, Thailand on January 14-16.

As a member and expert of the working group, CEO and founder of B.EST Solutions (operator of Asan Imza and partner of the Digital Trade Hub in Azerbaijan), Jana Krimpe made a presentation on the implementation of the Digital Trade Hub project as one of the best practices, local media reported referring to B.EST Solutions company.

Krimpe emphasized the importance of this project not only in the region, but also at the global stage, and informed the members of the working group about the launch of the Digital Trade Hub portal, as well as its development over the past year.

She noted that the development of the hub will constantly strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as the region’s digital trade center, expand the digital technologies use in the social, economic and financial sectors, as well as digitize existing services and provide innovative services to accelerate access to electronic services.

Krimpe also noted the great work done by Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee and other public and private institutions to achieve a high position in the second UN Global Survey on Trade Facilitation and Paperless Trade, which covers 120 countries and 47 measures related to the WTO agreement on trade facilitation, paperless trade and comprehensive development.

Based on the 2019 report on the facilitation of digital and sustainable trade facilitation in SPECA countries, Krimpe noted that Azerbaijan has achieved very high implementation rates - over 80 percent.

“Compared to the regional average, implementation rates in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are 67 percent and 62 percent, respectively. We would like to share our best practices and achieve better results in paperless trading worldwide,” she noted.

Note that the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan is an all-in-one e-trade and e-commerce portal guaranteed by the government. It offers a wide range of useful cross-border e-services for trade facilitation including B2B and B2G services, customs operations between DTH partner countries, online company registration, online bank accounts and much more.

The DTH was put in place to simplify everything related to international export and security by digitalizing and automating all paperwork and payments, and eliminating bureaucracy. All transactions carried out on the DTH are legally binding under partner country legislation.

