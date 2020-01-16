By Trend

As many as 2,431 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 15, Trend reports.

Panahov said that the candidacies of 1,396 people have already been registered.

The chairman added that in connection with the elections, 77 international observers passed accreditation.

"The process has not been completed yet,” Panahov added. “The number of accredited observers is expected to increase."

---

