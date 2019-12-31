By Trend

From January through November 2019, the volume of revenues of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos satellite operator from the export of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $40.6 million, which is 89 percent more compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the Export Review of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The volume of satellite services exports in November 2019 to 19 countries amounted to $3.1 million.

In the 11-month period, the operator's services were provided to 26 countries, including France, the US, Malaysia, the UK and the UAE.

Azercosmos operates two communications satellites - Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and the Azersky low-orbit satellite.