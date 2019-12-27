By Trend

The meeting of Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), dedicated to clarifying the list of its candidates who will participate in the parliamentary elections to be held Feb. 9, 2020, has ended, Trend reports Dec. 27.

The list is ready and will soon be published on the party's website.

Earlier, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said that 1,329 candidates applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections.

Panahov noted that 262 candidates were nominated by 15 political parties, 11 people were nominated by initiative groups and 1,068 people were self-nominees.

A total of 20 political parties have been registered for participation in the elections.

---

