By Trend

Mexico and Azerbaijan have signed the memorandum of understanding about academic-diplomatic cooperation between the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States, through the Matias Romero Institute, and the ADA University of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan.

On behalf of Mexico, the memorandum was signed by Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini and on behalf of the ADA University of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan - by Executive Vice-Rector of the ADA University Fariz Ismailzade.

The memorandum has an aim to give impulse to the rapprochement and bilateral collaboration. Specifically, it will serve as a framework for training diplomats and thus further strengthen the links that exist between the two States.

Likewise, it will facilitate the participation of young diplomats in the cultural and academic programs offered by both countries, the exchange of information and experience on academic-diplomatic education, the organization of conferences on topics of common interest on the occasion of official visits by representatives of one party to the state of the other party, the development of joint programs in academic-diplomatic training, the exchange of specialized publications on diplomacy, foreign policy, international relations and related matters, among other activities.

Ambassador Labardini and Executive Vice-Rector Ismailzade agreed that this memorandum will contribute to strengthening the friendly relations already existing between both countries and will allow a greater knowledge of the foreign policy of both states, through the training of their diplomatic cadres, as well as the development of academic and cultural cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz