By Trend

The recent incident on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border wasn't of provocative nature, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 12.

On Dec. 6, the guards at the "Jeyranchel" border post of Azerbaijan's Shamkir border detachment tried to prevent a shepherd with sheep from crossing the border to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile the dogs guarding the flock attacked the guards, forcing the guards to put them down.

During all this, a shepherd received an injury to the head. It was later established that the shepherd was Ramin Bashirov, a citizen of Georgia, resident of the Lambeli village, Sagarejo district. He was provided with necessary medical attention.

Khalaf Khalafov stressed that the solution to such incidents are usually found at the meetings between border services.

"This is not an issue that should be resolved at the interstate level," the deputy foreign minister said.

In connection with the incident, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Commander of the Border Troops, Lieutenant General Asgar Khalilov arrived on the scene and met with the Georgian border guards.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani State Border Service and the military prosecutor's office are conducting an investigation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz