By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Rotation, reshuffling of personnel is the procedure necessary for the normal functioning and development of the political system, founder of the PolitRUS expert-analytical network Vitaly Arkov said in an interview with Azernews.

“The world around us is changing rapidly. This applies not only to technology and communications, but is also very noticeable in the political space. Azerbaijan, in my opinion, is more competent and accurate than many other states in the post-Soviet space is entering a new cycle," Arkov said.

The expert highlighted the importance of creation of conditions for preparation of young professionals, saying that gradual changes must be made in an evolutionary way, saying that the consequences of revolutions are detrimental, even those have been “bloodless and velvet”.

He cited the situation in neighboring Armenia as an example.

“Power was seized there with Western support by populists who have neither the knowledge nor the experience of managerial work. Not to mention their incompetence,” he emphasized.

Arkov said that over the past few years, Azerbaijan, which is the largest country in the South Caucasus, has carried out very important reforms.

"President Ilham Aliyev wisely chose the option of succession and evolution of power. That allowed Azerbaijan to continue its ongoing development and made it possible for experienced officials to work for the good of the homeland," Arkov added.

He noted that the personnel changes in the country have affected the government, the Presidential Administration, and the Parliament of Azerbaijan. He praised the rejuvenation within the government that also includes the synthesis of the older and young generation.

In the meantime, Peter M. Tase who works as a strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas has said that the ruling New Azerbaijan Party has taken the right course of action with its proposal to dissolve the Azerbaijani Parliament.

"The legislative and public policy reforms set forth and promoted by the Political Council of New Azerbaijan Party, will significantly improve, strengthen the democratic standards and generate a greater government accountability and transparency in public policies. Such political actions are so important to constantly develop the democratic institutions of Azerbaijan that even today are functioning much better and are more transparent than some of Western European Ministries and Latin American Parliaments and political parties," he stated.

Tase recalled that President Aliyev has consolidated the national economy, bolstered Azerbaijan Armed Forces Technology and rapidly developed the agriculture and an industry nationwide.

"These are rare moments in the modern history of Azerbaijan that are certainly coveted and monitored closely by developed countries in the world. Azerbaijan is a country with terrific democratic standards that always improve the lives of citizens in Azerbaijan," he concluded.

Azerbaijan will hold early parliamentary elections on February 9, 2020.

On December 2, Parliament asked the president to dissolve the legislative body and to reschedule early elections.