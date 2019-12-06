By Trend

A tree planting campaign was launched on December 6, 2019 as part of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

This noble initiative, covering all districts of the country, started in Shamakhi city, where the poet was born.

