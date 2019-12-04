By Rasana Gasimova

The introduction of e-Agriculture Information System (EKTIS) will make agricultural services more accessible for farmers, Azerbaijani Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilham Guliyev said during his visit to the Shabran and Siyazan regions of the country.

Guliyev said that electronic format of services will eliminate the loss of time in the provision of subsidies, making the process more transparent.

He noted that significant work was done to register farmers in the electronic information system in 2019.

"Farmers must declare which crops they have planted. More than 110,000 farmers have already done so with their autumn crops. I urge the farmers to intensify the process. And I urge local authorities to support farmers in collecting documents, updating and resolving technical problems that may arise," he said.

Representatives of local executive authorities, heads of agrarian development centers, mayors and farmers and those involved in the implementation of EKTIS attended the meetings organized during Guliyev’s visit.

During the discussions, representatives of the Agriculture Ministry answered questions about the use of EKTIS and clarified the merits of the new mechanism for subsidizing farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture holds educational sessions in all regions of the country on the introduction of EKTIS and the beginning of the autumn sowing. The next meetings of this kind are planned to be held in the Imishli, Saatli and Sabirabad regions.

The e-agriculture information system is a single system of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry, and the system’s main principles are proximity to farmers, transparent and effective management, as well as the introduction of innovations.

This system includes the formation of all business processes that cover the entire process from the initial to the final stage. The e-agriculture information system has the ability to customize control mechanisms to ensure the development of agriculture, as well as to monitor processes in real time.

---

