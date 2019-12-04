By Rasana Gasimova

Moldova is interested in attracting investors from Azerbaijan to implement infrastructure projects, President of Moldova Igor Dodon has said while meeting Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov, local media reported.

He noted that the country is particularly interested in Azerbaijani companies engaged in road construction.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral relations in the trade, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres. They noted the huge unrealized cooperation potential between the two countries and spoke about intensifying ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The parties also emphasized the importance of holding the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which was last held in 2012. Igor Dodon informed that as part of the meeting, it is also planned to hold a business forum and attract Azerbaijani companies to participate in thematic exhibitions held in Moldova.

Dodon also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for significant assistance in implementing social projects in the Gagauz Autonomous Territory. He noted that with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the construction of a cultural and educational center is being completed in the city of Ceadîr-Lunga. Dodon added that the implementation of the project was made possible thanks to the agreement reached with President Ilham Aliyev in 2017.

Dodon also spoke about his participation in the Global Baku Forum 2018 and 2019. He added that he is considering participating in the forum in 2020.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992. Moldova appointed its ambassador in Azerbaijan in 2004 and Moldavian embassy was opened in Azerbaijan in 2015.

Currently, Azerbaijan and Moldova are strategic partners. The two countries are cooperating in the bilateral and international levels.

Azerbaijan and Moldova closely cooperate within international organizations. The countries are members of such organizations as the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, GUAM and BSEC.

The two countries cooperate in energy and transport projects in the framework of the Silk Road, TRACECA, GUAM and Eastern Partnership. This opens a good perspective for joint actions.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $4 million over Jan-Sept 2019. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported products worth $376,000 to Moldova, while imports from Moldova were about $3.7 million. Last year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova reached about $7 million.

