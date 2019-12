President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

Sergey Lavrov extended President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Vladimir Putin's greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Russian president.

