Structural changes have been made in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, new departments have been created, Trend reports on Dec. 2 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers’ website.
The new structure of the Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:
Prime Minister's Secretariat
Department of the First Deputy Prime Minister
Department of Prime Minister's Deputies
Department of Head of the Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers
Department of Economics
Department of Foreign Economic Relations
Department of International Cooperation
Department of Law and Legislation
Department of Social Affairs
Department of Humanitarian Affairs
Department of Industry and Energy
Department of Agriculture and Environment
Regional Development Department
Department of Construction, Urban Planning and Public Utilities
Department of Transport, Communications and Innovations
Department of Security, Defense and Mobilization
General department
Press office
Business management department
