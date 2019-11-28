By Rasana Gasimova

Azerkhalcha OJSC and the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce have signed a protocol of intent on holding events dedicated to Azerbaijani carpets to be held in the United States. The parties intend to promote Azerbaijan's carpet weaving traditions and its history in the United States.

Azerkhalcha will supply handmade carpets and carpet products for the Chamber of Commerce, which in turn will showcase carpets at events in its Washington residence and other locations. Chamber of Commerce will alo deliver the information provided by Azerkhalcha to businesses and individuals involved in the area.

The term of the protocol is one year. At the initial stage, Azerkhalcha has sent 55 carpets to the United States. An exhibition of these carpets, as well as various other events will be held in New York and Washington. The first event will take place on December 2 at the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in Washington.

Prior to the signing of the protocol of intent, Head of Azeralchcha OJSC Vidadi Muradov met with co-chair of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce Reza Vaziri.

During the meeting, Vidadi Muradov briefed on the work done in recent years to develop carpet art in Azerbaijan. It was noted that 21 carpet factories have been launched in 2016-2019 by the Presidential decree of May 5, 2016.

To date, these factories have produced more than 13,000 square meters of products. The main task now is to promote Azerbaijani carpets worldwide and to expand the sales of Azerakhalcha products in the international carpet market.

It was noted that the Azerbaijani carpet has historically been sold as a brand on the world market. Today, Azerbaijani carpets, stored in many prestigious museums and private galleries around the world, prove that they have historically been known to be very valuable.

One of the cultural centers where rare Azerbaijani carpets are showcased is the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the United States. There are 45 carpets Azerbaijani carpets in the museum. These carpets are valuable works of art. The oldest Azerbaijani carpets exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum were woven in the 17th century. All of these suggest that the U.S. is interested in Azerbaijani carpets.

It was emphasized that in recent years important efforts have been taken by the state to restore the fame of carpets. Export of Azerbaijani carpets to the world market is one of the main tasks set in the “State Program for the Protection and Development of Carpets in Azerbaijan for 2018-2022”. The “Azerbaijani carpet” brand has already been created.

Muradov said that Azerkhalcha OJSC is taking measures to maintain and strengthen the Azerbaijani carpet's position in the world market. He added that the protocol of intent on cooperation with the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce also contributes to this.

The main objective of Azerkhalcha is the production and export of carpets and carpet products, organization of their sales in the country and abroad, application of new technologies in the production of carpets and carpet products, modernization and effective use of the material and technical base, and implementation of other activities related to the development of this field.

At present, 830 weavers and administrative employees work in the Fuzuli, Shamkir, Guba, Khachmaz, Agdam, Ismayilli, Gabala, Agstafa, Gazakh and Tovuz branches of Azerkhalcha.

