The Baku Court of Appeal held a meeting on the appeals by former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) Jahangir Hajiyev, ex-MP Dunyamin Khalilov, as well as a civil plaintiff - the Ministry of Taxes, Trend reports.

At the trial held Nov. 26, under the chairmanship of judge Hasan Ahmadov, Hajiyev and Khalilov asked to acquit them.

The process will continue on Dec. 9.

According to official information, during investigations, there were reasonable suspicions that illegal transactions were carried out by using promissory notes in 2001-2015 upon Jahangir Hajiyev’s instructions, who was the chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court previously sentenced Hajiyev to 16.5 years in prison, and Dunyamin Khalilov to 14.5 years.

