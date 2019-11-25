By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Culture Minister of Azerbaijan’s Autonomous Region Nakhchivan Natavan Gadimova and Iranian Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Hosseini have discussed expansion of bilateral cultural ties during a meeting in Nakhchivan on November 24, the Iranian media has reported.

During the meeting, Gadimova said that establishing ties with Iran’s East and West Azerbaijan provinces was important for Nakhchivan since Azerbaijan and Iran share common culture. She expressed readiness for reviewing and implementing agreements in the spheres of culture and art.

Referring to her recent visit to Tabriz, northeastern Iran and participating in the programs for choosing the city as the tourism capital of the Islamic World, Gadimova hailed the efforts made by Iran in the cultural, social fields.

In turn, Consul General Hosseini pointed to various cooperation grounds between Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Iran in the cultural field.

He extended his readiness for promoting cooperation in the future and implementing cultural and art programs in accordance with the interests of the people of the two countries.

Azerbaijan and its southern neighbor Iran have close cultural and historical ties. The two countries also have linguistics ties since Iran’s northern East and West Azerbaijan provinces are populated by Azerbaijanis. It should be noted that the number of Azerbaijanis living in northern Iran far outnumber those living in the Azerbaijani Republic.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz