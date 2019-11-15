By Trend

Operational exercises held with the involvement of various types of troops are continuing in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the concept of the exercise, the units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army left the places of permanent deployment on alert, worked out actions to complete the march, to reach concentration areas and fulfilled other tasks.

The operational exercises of the Azerbaijani army began on Nov. 12 in accordance with the plan approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The main objective of the exercises to be held in three stages is to improve the training of headquarters and command and control bodies of the troops, as well as the interaction between Army Corps, the Air Force, Naval Forces, Rocket and Artillery Troops, and Special Forces during offensive operations by suppressing provocations of the imaginary enemy.

The exercises are being held with the use of new types of weapons and military equipment of the Azerbaijani army in mountainous, mountain-wooded, complex radio-electronic and real climatic environment to improve the interoperability of troops and increase the managerial abilities of commanders, taking into consideration the combat capabilities of the imaginary enemy.

During the operational exercises, the issues of stable, continuous, operational and covert command and control of troops, improvement of the activities of field headquarters command posts, quick sending of orders and tasks at tactical and operational levels through video conferencing and a fiber optic communication line will be worked out.

