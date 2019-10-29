By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at "Love Knows No Border" Charity Sale held in Beijing with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China.

The national pavilion promoted Azerbaijan's rich culture, featuring souvenirs, samples of national cuisine, wines as well as Made in Azerbaijan brand, Azertag reported.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his spouse Qian Wei viewed the national pavilion. The Minister expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani delegation for active participation in the charity event.

Moreover, Honored artist Shahriyar Imanov (tar) delighted the charity sale visitors with Azerbaijani folk music, beautiful songs and music pieces of European composers.

The national pavilion aroused great interest among the participants of charity sale.

Co-organized by China's Foreign Ministry and Poverty Alleviation Fund, the charity sale aims to provide material support to humanitarian projects in China by sending funds received from charity Sale.

Initiated by Qian Wei, spouse of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the charity sale brought together representatives of 100 countries.

Money raised at the charity were transferred to a fund created to support the implementation of charity projects.

