Successful holding the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries in Baku, being selected to chair this organization, which is the largest after the UN, is a historic success for Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov told Trend.

Seyidov stressed that over 50 percent of the world's population lives in the NAM countries.

"Therefore, Azerbaijan's chairmanship in this organization over the next three years is of great importance. Firstly, electing Azerbaijan to chair such a large organization is an indicator of the credibility of our country in the international arena, as well as the growth of trust in it. On the other hand, the support by the NAM member states of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders, their emphasis on the need to return refugees and IDPs to their historical lands, confirmation of Azerbaijan's growing authority in the world are historical facts and a great success for Azerbaijan," Seyidov said.

The committee chairman emphasized that the summit’s final documents can be considered a serious diplomatic success for Azerbaijan.

"In these documents, all NAM member countries unequivocally supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan," Seyidov added.

"The heads of state and government regretted that despite the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the conflict is still unresolved. They again supported the principle of non-use of force, reflected in the UN Charter, and called on the parties to resolve the conflict through negotiations within the framework of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan."

Seyidov noted that the successful organization of the summit in Azerbaijan is also a terrible blow for the occupant country that is Armenia.

"It turns out that Azerbaijan once again exposed Armenia's aggressive policy on the international rostrum. Because, in fact, all countries of the Non-Aligned Movement recognized Armenia as an occupier," Seyidov said.

The Azerbaijani MP added that the evidence cited by President Ilham Aliyev at this summit, as well as over the past month and a half at the Valdai Discussion Club , then in Ashgabat at the summit of the CIS member states, and then at the 7th Turkic Council Summit in Baku, in general , the work of the head of state on the world stage, raised international relations and foreign policy of Azerbaijan to a whole new level.

