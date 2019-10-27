By Trend

Nowadays, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is perceived by many as an element of the Cold War, but in reality, it unites dozens of states, a famous Ukrainian political scientist Yevgeny Magda told Trend.

“Finding its place in this Movement in the modern world is extremely interesting and worthy of respect,” Magda added.

According to the well-known expert, participating in the Non-Aligned Movement, Baku will increase its geopolitical influence in the international arena.

“The fact that Azerbaijan has taken responsibility to chair an influential international organization over the next three years is a unique geopolitical step of the state, which seeks to increase its foreign political subjectivity, use the significant part of its hydrocarbons to increase political influence in the region and the world, and be proactive in the face of growing foreign policy challenges. This decision of official Baku can be welcomed,” the Ukrainian political scientist said.

Magda hopes that the Non-Aligned Movement will become more active in the difficult modern world.

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries was held in Baku on October 25-26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers took place on October 23-24.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participated in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also took part in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, brining together the largest number of countries.

