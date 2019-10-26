By Trend

Qatar is ready to contribute to strengthening multilateralism in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi said during the second day of the 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of NAM in Baku on Oct. 26, Trend reports.

“Qatar expresses its commitment to the goals and objectives of the NAM,” the minister said. “It is important to coordinate actions within this organization in order to advance its role in solving global problems. Qatar is ready to assist the member countries in strengthening multilateral cooperation.”

Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi noted that the world is facing transnational threats, and this affects the sustainability of the world.

“No country can solve such problems without cooperation, since it requires joint work,” the minister added. “We are ready to help strengthen multilateralism. The international community really needs a dialogue in order to achieve the goals of NAM.”

The foreign minister noted that the embargo against Qatar is contrary to the principles of NAM.

“We don’t recognize any unilateral measures that block economic activity,” Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi said. “Qatar believes in peace and security in the region.”

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries continues on October 26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz