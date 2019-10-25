By Trend

Turkey attended the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku to demonstrate support to Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

Cavusoglu noted importance of Azerbaijan’s hosting such a significant event and congratulated the Azerbaijani people and President Ilham Aliyev on this occasion.

“In Azerbaijan, we feel at home,” the Turkish foreign minister added, stressing that a number of important meetings were held during the 18th NAM Summit.

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries is taking place in Baku. At today’s meeting of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries, the chairmanship in the NAM was transferred to Azerbaijan. The summit, which continues its work with general debates, will be held Oct. 26 as well.

Four final documents are expected to be adopted at the Baku Summit.

