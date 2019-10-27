By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan is committed to the development of social sphere in the country.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population plans to open four more Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST centers) in Baku in the 1st quarter of 2020, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the collegium meeting of the ministry.

“By the end of 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020, we are planning to open four more DOST centers in Baku. In addition, starting from 2020, such centers will be created in the regions,” Babayev noted.

Note that currently, there is 1 DOST center in Baku located in the Yasamal district that opened in May 2019.

The citizens are provided with 126 services in the fields of employment, labor, disability and social protection based on a single-window principle. The facility employs 96 people, including 50 volunteers.

The citizens are notified in advance of the right to use these or other services through digital systems or use of social security in the centers (pensions, benefits, social assistance, etc.). That is, a citizen, without going anywhere, for example, can get information about the availability of the right to receive a pension or social benefit. People can also be notified in a proactive way about the result of assessing their disability.

As many as 31 DOST centers are planned to be opened in Baku and regions by 2025: five in Baku, two in Sumgayit and Ganja, and the rest in other regions of the country. The services will be rendered to 2.8 million people. Every center is expected to employ approximately 100-150 people.

