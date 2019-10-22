By Rasana Gasimova

The winners of the NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge hackathon in Azerbaijan have been determined, Trend reported, citing Azercosmos, Azerbaijan’s national satellite operator.

The hackathon started on October 18 and lasted for 48 hours. During this time, the teams had to find solutions to the task set by NASA. 25 teams took part in the competition.

The winning teams - ICARUS, SpaceSetup and Ulduz Station - received cash prizes of 10,000 manats ($5,894), 5,000 manats ($2,947) and 2,500 manats ($1,473), respectively.

The event was organized by Azercosmos OJSC and the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan jointly with ADA University and the National Agency for Aeronautics and Space Research (NASA) at the ADA University in Baku.

The winners presented solutions for the prevention of forest fires, sea water pollution and the plastic waste disposal.

NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge has become the world’s largest global hackathon, attracting thousands of citizens around the world to use NASA’s open data to develop innovative solutions to challenges humans face on Earth and in space.

During the NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon, students and hackathon enthusiasts will come together for two days working on the task for 48 hours.

The competition participants will have the opportunity to share their experience and knowledge with others, as well as create an innovative product as part of the NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon.

NASA Space Apps Challenge is a good opportunity to find a teammate and demonstrate one’s hacking skills, gaining experience in studying Earth and space. Participants will have the opportunity to expand the sphere of communication, learn from mentors and specialists, as well as from each other.

In June 2019, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Country Office launched the first ever Inclusivity Hackathon in Azerbaijan, which brought together motivated representatives of the civil society, people with disabilities, young civic and technology enthusiasts.

Hackathon competitions open up opportunities for many professionals to present themselves, their projects, as well as to attract potential talented young people to their teams.

---

