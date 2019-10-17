By Trend

The Davos World Economic Forum report demonstrates again that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan are consistent in nature, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting on the economic area dedicated to the socio-economic results in the 9 months of 2019 and state and consolidated budget projects for 2020.

“The Doing Business report ranks Azerbaijan 25th in the world in terms of the business environment,” the Azerbaijani president said. “According to the latest report, Azerbaijan is one of the top 20 most reforming countries again. The Davos World Economic Forum has recently published a new report, which demonstrates again that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan are consistent in nature. I would like to inform the Azerbaijani public about some details of this report. As you know, there are many criteria related to competitiveness in it – the public and political situation, the fight against crime, the economic reforms, the social reforms, infrastructure and so on.”

---

