By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on October 3. Northwest wind will be replaced by mild south-east wind.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 16-20 °C at night and 23-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will range from 18 to 20 °C at night and 24-26 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity 70-80 at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

In regions, the temperature will be 14-18 °C at night, 25-30 °C in the daytime, 7-12 °C in mountains at night and 15-20 °C in the afternoon.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz