A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on October 1.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijan in Top 20 of Doing Business 2020, Country to export food products to South Korea, New drones to be acquired for agriculture, Baku, Ankara mull mutual recognition of e-signatures etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.