Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the relations between the two countries are based on the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership adopted in 2014, high-level political dialogue is developing on a regular basis, high-level reciprocal visits are paid and wide cooperation exists in economic, cultural, scientific and educational fields.

The Italian side expressed satisfaction with the visit of the President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan last year and discussions held with the President Ilham Aliyev during the visit and stressed the importance of continuing the current dynamics of high-level visits for further deepening the relationship. Minister Luigi Di Maio noted the existence of a broad economic agenda between the two countries, hailed with satisfaction the successful operation of Italian companies in Azerbaijan and their interest in exploiting new economic opportunities in the country.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Italy is main trade partner of Azerbaijan and largest export point, while Azerbaijan is Italy's largest supplier of crude oil and the major importer of Italian goods in the South Caucasus. Emphasizing the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline as its component, which will contribute to the energy security of Europe and Italy, for further strengthening the economic relations, he stressed the importance of completion of the project on agreed schedule.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Italy's contribution to the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, the role of Azerbaijan in the implementation of transnational transport projects, and regional security issues. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart on the current state of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and stressed the importance of keeping constant attention to the issue from the side of Italy as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group.

