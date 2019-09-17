By Trend

Today’s achievements in modern Azerbaijani gymnastics are associated with activity of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said.

Rahimov made the remarks in Baku at the opening ceremony of the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports.

“After 14 years, Azerbaijan hosts the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships,” the minister said.

“This magnificent arena, which was put into operation in 2014, is a bright example of attention and care shown to sports by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

“Our country is known as an experienced organizer of major competitions in different sports disciplines,” Rahimov said. “The World Cup series, the European and World Championships were successfully held in gymnastics disciplines in Baku.”

“Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has ranked first in the FIG list of meritorious Federations for the last 2 years,” he added. “So, it is not occasional that organization of these significant competitions was entrusted to our country.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to each member of the Local Organizing Committee led by Mrs. Aliyeva, as well as to local and foreign volunteers,” he added. “I wish good luck to all the delegations gathered in Baku from 61 countries. I am confident that the strongest gymnasts will win at the events. Thank you for your attention!”

