By Trend

Liliane Maury Pasquier, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), is to make an official visit to Azerbaijan from 11-12 September 2019, Trend reports with reference to PACE.

In Baku, she is due to meet the Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and will hold exchanges of view with members of the parliament’s Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Affairs and the Disciplinary Committee, as well as members of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

In the afternoon on 11 September, she is also due to take part in a high-level round-table conference devoted to the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe entitled “Our rights, our freedoms, our Europe” at the French-Azerbaijani University in Baku.

